Trucks need no separate passes at State borders, reiterates Home Ministry

The Centre on Thursday asked all the State governments to ensure free movement of trucks and good carriers, including empty trucks, as they are essential for maintaining supply chain of goods and services in the country. Local authorities should not insist on separate passes for these vehicles at inter-State borders across the country, the Home Ministry said in a statement.

In a letter written to Chief Secretaries of the States on Thursday, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the circular issued on April 15 clearly said that “all goods traffic will be allowed to ply.” The order further said that, “Movement of all trucks and other goods/carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper subject to the driver carrying a valid driving licence, and emply truck/vehicle will be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods, or for pick up of goods.”

Despite this clear order, there have been reports that “movement of trucks is not allowed freely at inter-State borders in different parts of the country and local authorities insist upon separate passes,” the letter said.

“While this matter has been clarified earlier vide my D.O. letters of even number dated 03.03.2020 and 12.04.2020, it is now reiterated, as per the guidelines referred to above, that no separate passes are required for through traffic of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks, etc. This is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and servies across the country during the lockdown period,” Bhalla wrote.

It has asked the State governments and Union Territories to inform district authorities and field agencies so that there is no ambiguity at the ground level.