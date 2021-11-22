Truecaller surpasses 300 million active users globally

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Caller ID platform Truecaller on Monday announced that it has reached a new milestone of 300 million users monthly across the globe.
The platform has added around 50 million users since October 2020. The platform had recorded 250 million monthly active users globally a year ago.
Launched over 11 years ago, the Truecaller app is available across the globe supporting multiple languages. However, India continues to be the largest market with over 220 million active users, with a reach that is spread across the country, the company said.
“We started small but always had big ambitions for Truecaller. To reach 300 million active users is a milestone for all of us who have worked hard to make Truecaller the fantastic platform that it is today," said Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller.
"Over the past decade, we have worked hard to make Truecaller the vital service that is used by so many and I am humbled by the trust that so many millions of users put in our platform. We have a clear strategy to continue growing our company by developing the product to enhance the user experience and thereby welcome even more users in the future”, added Mamedi.
Apart from the core features of call identification and spam blocking, the platform has launched other features such as Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner, Full-Screen Caller ID, Group Voice Calling etc. to improve the user experience.
It has also announced various initiatives in the recent past like Covid relief to help provide easy access to a large set of updated information related to covid designated hospitals, test centers and even identifying scammers to help users protect themselves.
