Trump claims 99% of Covid-19 cases are ‘totally harmless’

She wanted to become a pilot but history willed otherwise
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
US President Donald Trump, in an uncorroborated claim, said that 99 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the country were “totally harmless”, Hindustan Times reported.
The statement comes days after the US witnessed an unprecedented surge in the infection rate after the July 4 weekend celebration to mark its independence day.
“Now we have tested almost 40 million people, 99% of which are totally harmless”, Trump said as the tally crossed 30,00,000 cases and around 1,30,000 patients succumbed to the deadly contagion.
Many states in the country broke records in new cases. In Texas, 7,890 patients were hospitalised, while Florida reported a new record of 11,445 cases.
In his speech, he also took a dig at China and hoped for a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this year.
“China must be held fully accountable,” Trump said, blaming Beijing for misreporting and misleading the world. He claimed that the numbers are skyrocketing in the US due to aggressive testing.
Trump had held the July 4 celebrations against warnings that the virus couls spread through such large gatherings.
Appreciating America, he said: We have the most and the finest testing anywhere in the world...We are producing gowns, masks, and surgical equipment in our country…It was almost exclusively made in foreign lands, in particular, China, where ironically this virus and others came from.”
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
‘Travel corridors’ enable resumption of flights between select destinations and are a good way to restart ...
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
ThinkAg brings together various players in the food, agri value chain to improve productivity
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
₹1102 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1088107411161130 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...