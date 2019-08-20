Trump speaks with Modi, Khan, urges them to ease tension over J&K issue

US President Donald Trump has said he has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to diffuse the tension in the region over the Jammu & Kashmir issue.

Trump tweeted on Monday that he had spoken to his "good friends" Modi and Khan on trade and strategic partnerships, and specifically asked the two to work towards bringing down tensions in Kashmir.

"A tough situation, but good conversations!" he said.

An official release from the White House on the phone-call between Trump and Modi,also stressed on the need to de-escalate the strenuous situation between India and Pakistan. "The President conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region," it said.

It added that the two leaders also discussed how to build stronger economic and trade ties between the US and India and talked about meeting again soon.

Following India's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution giving special status to J&K, and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories, the belligerence between India and Pakistan has grown, with the latter warning about the possibility of a war between the two countries.