A person from the Backward Castes (BCs) will be chosen as the chief minister of Telangana if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power in the ensuing State Assembly elections on November 30, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting at Tukkuguda, Maheshwaram on Saturday, Modi said all votes polled for Congress would mean voting for the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as victorious congress candidates would `migrate’ to BRS after the results.

Stating that his aim was to cater to the aspirations of all sections of the society, the Prime Minister said a panel on modalities for categorisations of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) will be formed in line with his announcement in Hyderabad a few weeks back.

Earlier, while speaking at Kamareddy, Modi said the trust of the people of Telangana in the BJP was increasing as the party was known to execute whatever it promised.’‘

The Centre had given the promised Turmeric Board for Telangana State and implemented abolition of Article 370, Triple Talak, 30 percent reservation to women in legislatures and one rank - one pension scheme in the army among others, Modi added.

“We have a proven track record at the Centre,’‘ Prime Minister said offering the same kind of `efficient governance’ in Telangana too if BJP is voted to power.