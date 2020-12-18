Truth prevailed: Priyanka Gandhi on CBI chargesheet in Hathras case

Citing the chargesheet filed by the CBI on the Hathras rape and murder case, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the truth has prevailed once again. She said the chargesheet filed on Friday against four accused in the Hathras case has stated that the 19-year old victim was brutally gangraped and murdered.

"This development raises serious questions on the Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, UP police, ADG Law & Order, District Magistrate of Hathras and Ssenior functionaries of the State administration,” she said.

“The state left no stone unturned to deny the victim dignity - in life and death. She was cremated without her family’s consent in the middle of the night. Senior police officers and bureaucrats outrightly denied any rape, intimidated her family and indulged in blatant shaming of the victim. Sections of media that dared to report the truth were manhandled. However, the entire might of the Uttar Pradesh government and police could not suppress the truth," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi, who visited the relatives of the victim, said she cannot forget the anguish of the 19-year old’s mother, who couldn’t even bid her daughter goodbye. "All that her family sought was justice for their child. I am heartened to see that an important step towards providing that justice has been taken by the CBI and hope that it will bring the victim’s family some comfort amidst the immense suffering that they have so courageously endured," she added in the statement.