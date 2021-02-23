TSIC, Agastya Foundation ink pact for Innovation Campus

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Navam Innovation Foundation in setting up an Innovation Lab & Center of Excellence (ILCE).
Proposed to come up on a 15-acre Navam campus in Kamareddy district, it is a collaborative effort between Agastya International Foundation and Pravaha Foundation, with an investment of ₹3,000 crore in the next 10 years.
The ILCE will intend to create and foster the innovative spirit among the underprivileged, and underserved sections of society, that leads to fuelling the existing Grassroots Innovation Ecosystem in Telangana. The foundation will cater to students (11 to 18 years) and youth (19 to 25 years) in the Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, and Sircilla districts.
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, said, “Considering changing pedagogical dynamics at School-level, Immersive Learning can foster creativity in schools. We at Telangana are grateful to Agastya International Foundation for setting up Navam Innovation Foundation at Kamareddy district.”
Ravi Kailas, Chairman and Trustee, Pravaha Foundation said, “Our vision is to establish a creative and innovative Telangana and India. Our dream is that the ILCE will synergise this vision by fostering an innovation ecosystem in Telangana, which will become a model for other States”
Ramji Raghavan, Founder and Chairperson, Agastya International Foundation said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Pravaha and TSIC to promote grassroots innovators and innovation in Telangana.”
