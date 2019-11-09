TSRTC protest march leave several injured, traffic out of gear

Several protesters have been injured as police attempted to stop hundreds of TSRTC employees, their kin and supporters from reaching the Tank Bund this afternoon.

Traffic has been thrown out of gear throughout the day with police closing several roads and restricting access in several areas with a view to stop agitators from reaching the protest site.

Responding to the Tank Bund march call given by the Joint Action Committee of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees, hundreds of agitators tried to force their way towards the Tank Bund. Activists of several Opposition political parties too joined them.

The police, who denied permission to the protest programme, laticharged protesters and detained several activists.

As the strike entered 36th day, the deadlock continues with both sides sticking to their stands.

The Telangana High Court has asked the State Government not to go ahead with the plan to privatise about 5,100 routes. Responding to a petition filed by former University teacher P L Vishweshwara Rao, the court asked the Advocated General to file a counter as it posted the matter to November 11.

Continuing hearings in another petition, the court asked the Government to facilitate talks between the RTC management and employees.