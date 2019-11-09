TSRTC protest march leave several injured, traffic out of gear

Stack up on healthcare data, but with a keen eye on breaches
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
Several protesters have been injured as police attempted to stop hundreds of TSRTC employees, their kin and supporters from reaching the Tank Bund this afternoon.
Traffic has been thrown out of gear throughout the day with police closing several roads and restricting access in several areas with a view to stop agitators from reaching the protest site.
Responding to the Tank Bund march call given by the Joint Action Committee of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees, hundreds of agitators tried to force their way towards the Tank Bund. Activists of several Opposition political parties too joined them.
The police, who denied permission to the protest programme, laticharged protesters and detained several activists.
As the strike entered 36th day, the deadlock continues with both sides sticking to their stands.
The Telangana High Court has asked the State Government not to go ahead with the plan to privatise about 5,100 routes. Responding to a petition filed by former University teacher P L Vishweshwara Rao, the court asked the Advocated General to file a counter as it posted the matter to November 11.
Continuing hearings in another petition, the court asked the Government to facilitate talks between the RTC management and employees.
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 paused last week; traders should remain watchful
Employee Stock Option Plans are usually a win-win for both the employee and the employer. But look at the tax ...
Good asset-liability position makes the firm stand out in a stressed environment
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...