Turning the spotlight on women in engineering, business activities

The Kerala Section of Women in Engineering (WiE), under the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), is hosting the WiE International Leadership Summit in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday and Saturday. The IEEE-WiE, Kerala Section, is celebrating its 20 th anniversary.

The event aims to showcase the talents of women who have been successful in engineering, business, arts or humanitarian causes, a spokesperson for the IEEE-WiE said here. It will also seek to celebrate womanhood by generating innovative ideas from technologists, entrepreneurs, artists, professionals and humanitarians.

The WiE’s goal is to facilitate the recruitment and retention of women in technical disciplines globally .