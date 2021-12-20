TV ad volumes in November up 13% compared to pre-pandemic levels, says BARC India

Television ad volumes in November stood at 156 million seconds, up 31 per cent compared to the same month in 2019 and about 3 per cent higher compared to November 2020, as per estimates of Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC). In 2021, November saw the highest number of advertisers and brands on TV.

As per the TV rating agency, in November this year, the number of advertisers that picked up ad spots on TV was higher by 14 per cent and the number of brands was up 13 per cent compared to November in 2020.

Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnership & Revenue Function, BARC India, said, “2021 has been an interesting year from an advertising point of view given the momentum of events we have witnessed since the beginning of the year. Despite economic challenges that were accelerated with the second wave of Covid-19, legacy advertisers continued to increase spending on TV, and new brands placed faith in the medium to ensure that they were able to stay connected with their target audience.”

New brands, newer ads

As per BARC India estimates,19 per cent of the brands and advertisers on TV were new. About 556 new advertisers and 867 new brands were advertised on TV in November this year, it added. Pathak said the double-digit growth in ad volumes that regional language channels like Telugu, Malayalam and Bhojpuri have recorded, indicates that marketers continue to explore regional content strongly.

Ad volumes of Telugu channels grew by 17 per cent, Malayalam by 13 per cent, while Bhojpuri and Hindi were up by 10 per cent each and Punjabi by 9 per cent, compared to November 2020, BARC India said. Ad volumes for Tamil, Telugu and Hindi witnessed a growth of 30 per cent over November 2019 showcasing steady performance, it added.

In terms of categories, the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) category bounced back with 62 per cent growth over November 2019, with 3.8 million seconds of ad volumes. “E-commerce registered an impressive 37 per cent growth with 15.5 million seconds of ad volumes in November 2021 over November 2020,” the rating agency said. Ad Volumes for auto, textiles, retail, and personal accessories category grew by 2 times in November this year compared to the same month in 2019.