TV, radio lead in media consumption during lockdown: survey

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
The lockdown necessitated by Covid-19 has impacted media consumption positively across most media vehicles, according to an investor presentation by Music Broadcast Ltd.
During lockdown TV reach touched 5.6 crore (pre-lockdown: 5 crore) followed by radio 5.1 crore (4.8 crore), as per a survey conducted by AZ Research PPL (Bengaluru), across Delhi NCR, Mumbai (including Thane), Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad (including Secunderabad).
Social media (such as WhatsApp, Facebook, etc) as a media vehicle is on a very high base and hence has not been impacted much (5.7 crore during lockdown against 5.6 crore pre-lockdown), the survey, which is based on 3,300 interviews across the aforementioned cities, said.
During the Covid lockdown period, television leads on engagement with an average viewer spending 3.30 hours a day viewing (pre-lockdown: 2.48 hours). Radio clearly is at second spot, with listeners spending 2.36 hours per day listening (2.07 hours).
Engagement of Internet surfing, watching content on the Internet, and social media is moderate but together account for a significant time (3.38 hours during lockdown vs 3.30 hours pre-lockdown).
Though the number of newspaper readers has come down during the lockdown to 2.1 crore (from three crore in the pre-lockdown period), the amount of time spent reading newspapers increased to 48 minutes (from 36 minutes).
Overall, most radio listenership has shifted to in-home listening (86 per cent) during the lockdown against 64 per cent before the lockdown.
“However, interestingly, out-of-home listening is not nil but is significant at 14 per cent. Most of this is coming from people walking outdoors with radio on mobile,” as per the presentation.
Most radio listenership has shifted to mobile in the lockdown days (84 per cent). This was at 68 per cent before the lockdown.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Seek approval for package rates to treat the poor
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...