Container Corporation of India (Concor), in association with Indian Railways and Chennai Port Authority, on Thursday flagged off the Inaugural TVS Go Green Express container train laden with Direct Port Entry (DPE) export containers of TVS Motor Company. This was facilitated by TVS SCS Global Freight Solutions Ltd from Jolarpet to Kamarajar Port Ltd, Ennore, on November 28.

The DPE is for exporters to bring in the export containers directly to port instead of routing it through Container Freight Station. Every factory stuff container was earlier required to proceed to CFS to get Customs approval and then proceed to terminal gates.

The event marks a significant step for faster transportation of containers between Chennai ports and Southern / Northern Tamil Nadu and Bangalore areas. Also introduction of Concor-owned LNG trucks for First Mile Last Mile connectivity will give boost to Green Logistics initiatives and provide cost effective option for transportation, says an update by Concor in the social media.

