TVS Motor in pact with what3words to offer hassle-free navigation on its app

TVS Motor Company has partnered with what3words for integration of its location technology into TVS Motor’s customer app – TVS Connect.
From December 20, TVS Connect users can share and navigate to any location using three simple words. TVS Motor Company has become the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to bring this unique addressing system to its customers, said a company statement.
The company has introduced these unique 3-word addresses for the customers of TVS Apache brand and the riding community. It will gradually be extended to customers of others brands in a phased manner.
“Navigation accuracy is a key part of our connected vehicle offering, and we were looking for innovative ways to enhance that riding experience for our customers. We are excited about our association with what3words. It will increase efficiency by offering a seamless riding experience integrated into our native riding app TVS Connect,” said Saurabh Khullar, Assistant Vice-President, Digital Marketing, TVS Motor Company.
what3words app, owned by a London-headquartered What3words, offers an easy way to identify precise locations. It has divided the world into a grid of 3-metre squares and given each square a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address. Integrating what3words into the TVS Connect app allows customers to navigate the world more efficiently and meet friends and fellow riders in places without street addresses, such as scenic roadside viewpoints or community ride meeting points.
This partnership will make navigation simple, hassle-free and less time-consuming for customers across India. Crucially, what3words also works offline, meaning that customers can rely on what3words to get them exactly where they need to be, even in areas with poor connectivity.
“Whether exploring remote terrains, recommending epic new routes, or simply navigating to new destinations, what3words ensures that TVS Motor Company riders will always arrive in exactly the right place,” said Chris Sheldrick, Co-founder and CEO of what3words.
