TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), the Chennai-based integrated supply chain solutions provider, has won a contract for the supply of spares, consumables and accessories for the Land Rover Wolf Platform from the UK Ministry of Defence, acting through its Agent, Babcock Land Defence Ltd, says a release.

The agreement is for two-plus-one year, and will see TVS SCS use its accredited inventory management, procurement and supply chain expertise to ensure the optimum availability of spares for this legacy vehicle platform. The company did not disclose the deal size.

The Land Rover Wolf fleet has been in service with the UK MoD since the mid-1990s. TVS SCS along with the Post Design Services contractor, will continue to address the availability and upkeep of the platform.

TVS SCS through its UK operations manages circa 3 million items per day for customers across automotive, beverage, defence, healthcare, rail, and utilities sectors. These clients rely on TVS SCS’ ability to create and manage a resilient supply chain that actively mitigates the risk of supply from global disruptions, the release said.

Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS SCS, in the release said, “This business win is a testament to TVS SCS’ strong position in providing supply chain capability to support several of the UK MoD’s vehicle platforms.”

