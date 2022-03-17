Twitter handle of Ministry of Statistics hacked with Elon Musk picture

The Twitter handle of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) was hacked briefly on Thursday. The hacked handle showed a display picture of Tesla chief Elon Musk.

Though the handle did not tweet anything fresh, the hacker reportedly posted replies to some of the older tweets. The handle, which has over 40,000 followers, was restored later in the afternoon.

The MOSPI confirmed the incident and later tweeted saying: “It is to inform to all concerned that certain cyber security issues were noticed in the MoSPI Twitter account @GoIStats today. Any post and reply pushed/ posted from this account on today till 3.00 pmare neither related to MoSPI nor on behalf of the Ministry.”

The MoSPI publishes important macroeconomic data in the form of national account, industrial production index and inflation indices, among others.

Sources said the Ministry got in touch with the Cyber Crime cell and had to reset its password. The hacker reportedly also posted replies to some tweets. However, nothing new was tweeted from the handle.

Some of the response tweets with Musk’s picture read: “Is it a unique opportunity in life to become a millionaire?...Over $7,20,000 left in mystery box to be won!”

This is not the first time in the recent past that a government twitter handle was hacked. In January, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s official Twitter account was hacked within a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s twitter account was compromised.

Then also, the I&B account was renamed as ‘Elon Musk’ followed by tweets saying “great job”.