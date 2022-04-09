Twitter handle of UP CM's office hacked for nearly 30 minutes

The official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office was hacked briefly in the early hours of Saturday, a senior officer said, asserting that strictest action will be taken against those responsible. He said the hackers sent out 400-500 tweets from the account.

"The account was hacked for around 29 minutes in the night. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets, and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity," the official told PTI.

Later in a tweet in Hindi, the Uttar Pradesh government said, "There was an attempt by anti-social elements to hack the official Twitter account of the Chief Minister's Office @CMOfficeUP at 12.30 am on April 9. Some tweets were posted by them which were recovered immediately." Strictest action will be taken against those responsible for this after an investigation of the case by cyber experts, it added.

The Twitter handle @CMOfficeUP has over 40 lakh followers. In screenshots of the hacked account seen on various news websites, the profile picture of the handle had been replaced with a cartoon.