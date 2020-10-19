Twitter sparks controversy after showing Leh as part of China

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
Social media giant Twitter stirred controversy on Sunday after it showed Jammu & Kashmir’s Leh as a territory of the People’s Republic of China.
The recent changes came to the notice of National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale when he went live on Twitter near Leh airport.
Gokhale observed that his location showed ‘Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Republic of China’.
He wrote: “Tweeple pl put Hall of Fame Leh as your location for live broadcast and see what’s happening. It shows the location as Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Republic of China. I tested it again. Outrageous. Pl floods Twitter with complaints. GoI should take immediate action.”
After Gokhale’s video, the chairperson of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Kanchan Gupta also took to Twitter and claimed that many people experienced the same issue when they tried to mark their location around Leh on Twitter.
He tweeted: “So @Twitter has decided to reconfigure geography and declare Jammu & Kashmir as part of the People’s Republic of #China. If this is not a violation of #India law, what is? Citizens of India have been punished for far less. But US Big Tech is above the law?”
This comes a day after Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi’s weather app stopped showing Arunachal Pradesh in India’s territory.
Later, the company confirmed to MoneyControl that this happened due to a technical glitch in their weather app, which has now been fixed.
