Two coal mines offered on day 4 of commercial mining auctions

Two coal mines are up for grabs on the fourth day of the commercial mining auctions. The mines on offer are the Sahapur East in Madhya Pradesh and the Rajhara North (Central and Eastern) mine in Jharkhand.

Under the commercial coal mining bid rounds, companies are competing on the share of revenue they would share with the State government to bag a coal mine. There is no end-use restriction on the coal that is excavated from these mines. Five mines were auctioned on Monday (November 2), four on Tuesday (November 3), and three (two in one block) on Wednesday (November 4). The remaining will be auctioned by November 9. In all, the Ministry of Coal wants to auction 19 mines for commercial coal mining.

According to officials in the know, bidding for the Rajhara North (Central and Eastern) mine has closed at 23 per cent revenue share commitment. Adani Enterprises, Fairmine Carbons, Nilkanth Coal Mining, and Saraf Trading Company were contesting for this mine.

Bidding for the Sahapur East mine is still on. Aurobindo Reality and Infrastructure, Chowgule and Company, JMS Mining and Sarda Energy and Minerals are in the fray for this mine.