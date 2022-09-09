Two-day Mines Ministers’ meet begins

Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the two-day National Mines Ministers’ Conference (NMMC) here on Friday.

He launched ‘The Mining Arena’, an interactive digital platform that provides information on various activities of the Ministry and organisations promoted by it.

The Mines Ministers from 11 States, top officials from 19 States representing various government organisations and the Union Ministries of Mines, Coal and Steel have attended the conference.

“The conference was another step in the direction of making the mineral sector ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ and promoting sustainable mining in the country,” a Press Information Bureau statement said.

The conference will discuss strategies to increase the effectiveness of the new policy reforms introduced by the government. Besides focusing on strengthening the ties between the Ministry of Mines and various state governments, it would deliberate on the strategies needed to achieve the goals being set for the mining sector in the next 25 years.