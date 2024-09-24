For next eight months from October 2, two Indian Navy women officers -- Lt Commander Dilna K and Lt Commander Roopa A -- will rough out one of the most treacherous seas during their extraordinary expedition to circumnavigate 21,600 nautical miles long globe.

On board Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini, the two officers will begin the historic voyage for the second edition of Navika Sagar Parikrama expedition from the Naval Ocean Sailing Node, INS Mandovi, Goa.

“We are fully prepared for the voyage,” the two woman officers told reporters at media briefing organised by the Indian Navy ahead of their voyage.

“It will be an incredible journey, which will take around eight month. We have been training for almost three years and are well prepared,” said Roopa showcasing her grit and endurance needed to take up one of the most difficult challenges.

Dilna, on her part, stated, “We will have to sail at least 21,600 nautical miles (works out to 40,100 km) without any external assistance, relying solely on wind power. The voyage will take through the three great capes -- Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and Cape of Good Hope.”

“It will be more than a voyage and underlines the essence of India’s maritime prowess and commitment to a greater cause,” Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said.

The circumnavigation will show exceptional valour, courage and perseverance of the two officers, testing limits of human endurance, he observed.

The expedition was conceived by the Indian Navy with the inaugural Navika Sagar Parikrama, the first ever Indian circumnavigation of globe by an all women crew of six officers in 2017.

The second edition of the expedition will be an exceptional one as they will become the first from India to accomplish such a feat in double handed mode.

Earlier, Capt Dilip Donde was the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe in 2009-10. Subsequently, Cdr Abhilash Tomy was the first Asian skipper to participate in two circumnavigations and accomplished the rare feat of completing the Golden Globe Race in 2022.

Cdr Abhilash Tomy has been closely associated with the training of both the officers as the official mentor.