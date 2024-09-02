Two-wheeler wholesales (dispatches to dealers) in the domestic market showed growth momentum in August for most of the companies including Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company and Suzuki Motorcycle India.

However, ‘Classic 350’ maker, Royal Enfield reported a year-on-year decline of 5 per cent in its domestic sales to 65,624 units during the month compared with 69,393 units in the corresponding month last year.

“We are gearing up for the festive season and we’re positive that our recently-launched motorcycles will resonate with the riding community and we’ll continue to reaffirm our commitment to delivering pure motorcycling experiences,” B Govindarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, said.

Segment-wise

Market leader Hero MotoCorp’s domestic sales grew 4 per cent year on year to 492,263 units in August (4,72,947 units).

Similarly, the country’s scooter market leader HMSI dispatched 4,91,678 units of two-wheelers in the domestic market (4,51,200 units), registering a growth of 9 per cent year on year.

Bajaj Auto reported one of the highest months of growth since June, reporting a growth of 30 per cent in its domestic two-wheeler sales to 2,08,621 units in August (1,60,820 units).

‘Jupiter’ maker TVS Motor also reported a growth of 13 per cent in its domestic sales to 2,89,073 units (2,56,619 units).

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported a growth of 5 per cent to 87,480 units last month (83,045 units). “As we approach the festive season, we are ready to meet the increasing demand and continue delivering excellence in both products and services,” Devashish Handa, Executive Vice-President - Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said.

Cumulative growth

All these companies, together, sold 16,34,739 units in August (14,94,024 units), a year-on-year jump of more than 9 per cent.

The overall exports by these companies put together also grew 14.27 per cent to 3,08,922 units (2,70,343 units).