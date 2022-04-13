Two-wheeler record lowest sales in a decade

The two-wheeler sales in March continued to decline year-on-year (y-o-y) by 21 per cent to 11,84,210 units as compared with 14,96,806 units in corresponding month last year, and fiscal year (FY) wise, 2021-22 was the lowest in a decade.

On FY basis, sales of two-wheelers declined by 11 per cent to 1,34,66,412 units during FY 2020-21 (April-March) as against 1,51,20,783 units in the previous fiscal year.

Also, for the first time, utility vehicle sales have outsold passenger cars in April-March period at 14,89,178 units as compared with 14,67,056 units, the SIAM data said.

CVs, SUVs fare better

“Despite some recovery from a low base, sales of all four segments of the auto industry are below even the 2018-19 level. While some segments like Commercial Vehicles and SUVs are seeing improvement in demand, mass segments like two-wheelers and smaller cars are facing serious affordability issues,” Kenichi Ayukawa, President, SIAM told reporters on Wednesday.

Ayukawa noted that the year gone by was full of unforeseen challenges and new learning for the industry.

“Indian auto industry has worked hard against these challenges to keep the value chain running, to indigenise parts, control cost, invest in new technologies and enhance exports. The government also came out with targeted support like PLI schemes, FAME scheme extension, etc,” he said.

In the 2021-22 fiscal, total passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales rose by 13 per cent to 30,69,499 units from 27,11,457 units in 2020-21. Three-wheeler sales also rose to 2,60,995 units last fiscal from 2,19,446 units in FY2020-21.

Similarly, total commercial vehicle (CV) wholesales also increased to 7,16,566 units last fiscal as compared with 5,68,559 units in 2020-21.

Total sales across categories, however, declined to 1,75,13,596 units in 2021-22 as against 1,86,20,233 units in 2020-21.

PV sales to dealers declined

On the monthly basis, the latest data by SIAM showed that the total PV dispatches to dealers declined four per cent to 2,79,501 units in March, as compared with 2,90,939 units in March 2021.

The domestic sales of three-wheeler however, declined marginally to 32,088 units last month as against 32,310 units in corresponding month last year.

2W exports up

Meanwhile, talking about export performance, Ayukawa said, “We are happy to share that all four segments of the industry have increased their exports. In fact, two-wheelers achieved their highest ever exports. It is good to see that Indian products are becoming more acceptable worldwide for their quality, cost and performance.”