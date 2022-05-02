Two-wheeler sales regain traction after months of negative numbers

The two-wheeler industry is witnessing a turnaround in sales after months of poor performance owing to multiple factors inclucing limited demand from rural areas. A crucial reason of the better numbers was cited by industry analysts is the low base as markets had started reopening after the pandemic subsided.

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp witnessed growth in its sales in April, after 10 months of negative sales year-on-year (y-o-y). The company recorded positive sales in April for the first time after June 2021. It sold 3,98,490 units in April, up 16 per cent y-o-y as compared with 3,42,614 units in the corresponding month last year.

Winners...

Similarly, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said it sold 3,18,732 units last month, a 33 per cent jump as compared with 2,40,122 units in April 2021.

Tamil Nadu based TVS Motor Company too recorded a growth of 37 per cent y-o-y to 1,80,533 units last month as against 1,31,386 units in April 2021. This is the first positive numbers after September 2021.

Royal Enfield followed suit with double digit (10 per cent) growth in April on y-o-y basis to 53,852 units as compared with 48,789 units in the same month last year. This is the first monthly growth in numbers for the company after July 2021.

... and others

However, ‘Pulsar’ maker Bajaj Auto continues to report declining numbers and reported domestic sales of 93,233 units in April, a decline of 26 per cent y-o-y as against 1,26,570 units in April 2021.

Suzuki Motorcycle India also reported a decline of 15 per cent y-o-y in its monthly sales to 54,327 during the month as compared with 63,879 units in same month last year.

“Two-wheeler industry continues to navigate through the challenges thrown by the pandemic and semi-conductor shortage. Even with these challenges, Suzuki Motorcycle India has maintained its sales momentum,” Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said.

He said that given the fact that this is the month of April, and the acute inconsistency in semi-conductor supplies that the company has been experiencing, it has started the new financial year in a satisfactory manner.

“We look forward to easing out of the supply limitations so that we can cater to the ever increasing demand for Suzuki two-wheelers both from the domestic and overseas markets,” Uchida added.