Two women officers of the Indian Navy, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, on Wednesday embarked on a historic eight-month-long voyage from Goa for circumnavigating the globe onboard the vessel INS Tarini. The Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said his two sailing colleagues “represent the confidence, courage and conviction of today’s India”.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi flagged off the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition, the two officers are undertaking, from Ocean Sailing Node, INS Mandovi, Goa which marked a significant milestone in Naval ocean sailing history as the first ever circumnavigation of the globe by Indian women in double handed mode.

Epic voyage

Both the officers with a sailing experience of 38,000 nautical miles ( about 70,376km) have trained vigorously for this epic voyage for more than three years, said Indian Navy.

“...With the spirit of an adventurer, soul of an explorer and self-discipline of a soldier, you, Dilna and Roopa, represent the confidence, courage and conviction of today’s India and her Navy,” the Navy chief told the august gathering of senior Navy personnel.

He stated that the duo represented “an India that draws on the experience of 6,000 years of civilisational wisdom and radiates the ambition of a 77-year young independent nation.”

Also, “an India that defies societal dogmas and aspires to explore new frontiers,” he pointed out. And, finally, “an India that is confident of its capabilities, and has the courage to overcome any challenge along the way,” he emphasised.

Tripathi described the voyage as a national mission, and not just a naval endeavour.

He stated that their story will be an inspiration to every Indian woman to break barriers and redefine ‘Nari Shakti’. “You will prove to the world that the possibilities in life are in fact infinite, like the ocean itself, limited only by the bounds of our own imagination and determination,” he observed.

Divine saviour

“‘Tarini’ the boat on which you are going to set sail means the ‘Divine Saviour’… and may she protect you as you challenge the capricious oceans, guided by the Navy’s core values of Duty, Honour, Courage. As ambassadors of India and the Indian Navy… go forth and make us proud,” he said.

Navika Sagar Parikrama will contribute towards national scientific research in collaboration with National Institute of Oceanography for study on marine microplastics and ferrous content across the seas, while Wildlife Institute of India for exploration on ‘MegaFaunas’ or large sea mammals.

They will survive on pre-cooked Indian food customised by Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO’s) Defence Food Research Laboratory.

