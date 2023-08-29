A three-member UAE Navy delegation is on a Delhi visit to engage with the Indian Navy for mutual learning and to strengthen the collective ability to address complex issues related to metrology and oceanography.

The ‘UAE Navy Subject Matter Expert Delegation’ led by Colonel Dr Ali Saif Ali Mehrazi arrived on August 27 for a four-day visit to specialised meteorology, oceanography and weather modelling units of Indian Navy (IN) at Kochi, Goa and New Delhi. “This visit signifies beginning of a new chapter in professional cooperation between the two Navies, with the goal of exchanging professional knowledge, expertise, training and collaboration in the fields of meteorology, oceanography and weather/ ocean modelling,” said an Indian Navy spokesperson.

The UAE Navy delegation visited Kochi on August 28 and met senior officers of IN for professional interaction at the Naval Operations Data Processing and Analysis Centre (NODPAC), a dedicated unit for aspects of oceanography, ocean state forecast and ocean modelling, the spokesperson pointed out. They also visited the Indian Naval Meteorological Analysis Centre (INMAC), which looks into weather forecasts and atmosphere modelling. The UAE Navy delegation also took a trip to the School of Naval Oceanology and Meteorology (SNOM), which caters to the meteorological, oceanographic and numerical weather prediction (NWP) training needs of IN.

The delegation, as per the spokesperson, would also be visiting Air Squadrons and Met Office at INS Hansa, Goa, which is the premier Naval Air Station of IN, followed by a meeting with the Commodore (Naval Oceanology and Meteorology) at Integrated Headquarters MoD (Navy).

“The aim of this collaboration is to foster mutual learning and strengthen collective ability to address complex issues related to Meteorology and Oceanography. Both the navies would share their expertise and insights to work out areas for further cooperation,” said a Navy spokesperson.