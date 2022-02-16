Uddhav Thackeray invites KCR to Mumbai

Telangana Chief Minister and President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will go to Mumbai on February 20 at the invitation of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. The two leaders are likely to discuss future course of action, which could include forging an anti-BJP alliance at the national level.

“The Maharasthra Chief Minister has called up KCR on Wednesday and appreciated his recent criticism on the anti-people policies of the BJP Government at the Centre and his fight for upholding federal spirit in the country,” an official of the Chief Minister’s office said.

Extending support

“The Shiv Sena leader has said that he would extend his support to the TRS leader in rallying people around,” he said. The TRS President has upped the ante of late against the BJP government for its anti-people policies and trying to usurp the rights of the States in the last few weeks.

He said he would hold discussions with West Bengal Chief Minister and Chairperson of All-India Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the possibility of collaboration.

Incidentally, H D Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister and National President of Janata Dal (Secular), too called up KCR on Tuesday and appreciated his fight against ‘divisive’ policies. “We will support your fight to uphold secular culture in the country,” he said.