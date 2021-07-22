Uddhav Thackeray reviews flood situation in Maharashtra

Mumbai, July 22

In an emergency meeting on Thursday, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, reviewed the flood situation in coastal Ratnagiri and Raigad districts due to heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

In a media statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Thackeray said that all the government agencies should work carefully and cautiously, taking into account the weather warnings. Alternative arrangements should be made where there are Covid patients.

In Ratnagiri district, the water in Jagbudi, Vashishti, Kajali rivers has crossed the danger level. The same is the case with Kodavali, Shastri, and Bavandi rivers. As a result, in towns such as Khed, Chiplun, Lanja, Rajapur, Sangameshwar and surrounding villages, the government agencies have started moving and evacuating locals to safer locations, the statement said.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red and orange alert for the next three days along the Konkan coast.

The Chief Minister directed the Disaster Management Agency and other concerned departments to be vigilant and take precautionary measures. The Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Sitaram Kunte, informed that NDRF units, local police and fire brigade personnel, Coast Guard personnel, are working with the help of local citizens, the statement said.