Uddhav Thackeray reviews flood situation in Maharashtra

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Mumbai, July 22
In an emergency meeting on Thursday, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, reviewed the flood situation in coastal Ratnagiri and Raigad districts due to heavy rains in the last 24 hours.
In a media statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Thackeray said that all the government agencies should work carefully and cautiously, taking into account the weather warnings. Alternative arrangements should be made where there are Covid patients.
Also read: Weather: Intense monsoon activity may prevail over West Coast this week
In Ratnagiri district, the water in Jagbudi, Vashishti, Kajali rivers has crossed the danger level. The same is the case with Kodavali, Shastri, and Bavandi rivers. As a result, in towns such as Khed, Chiplun, Lanja, Rajapur, Sangameshwar and surrounding villages, the government agencies have started moving and evacuating locals to safer locations, the statement said.
The Meteorological Department has issued a red and orange alert for the next three days along the Konkan coast.
The Chief Minister directed the Disaster Management Agency and other concerned departments to be vigilant and take precautionary measures. The Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Sitaram Kunte, informed that NDRF units, local police and fire brigade personnel, Coast Guard personnel, are working with the help of local citizens, the statement said.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...