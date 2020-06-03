Udupi-based gaming company launches ‘Star Chef 2’

The Udupi-based gaming company ‘99Games’ and ‘N3TWORK’ have launched ‘Star Chef 2’, a sequel to 99Games’ popular cooking game ‘Star Chef’, on iOS and Android devices.

A statement said that ‘Star Chef’ has generated over $30 million in lifetime revenues.

Quoting Rohith Bhat, Chief Executive Officer of 99Games, it said: “With Star Chef 2, we repackaged the very best, sharing the same sentiments, joy, emotions and added depth, various food combinations, personalisation and community play. And the results are showing with strong metrics from the test launch.”

N3TWORK, which is a games, media, and technology company, will fund Star Chef 2’s user acquisition campaign and scaling using N3TWORK Scale Platform (NSP).

Quoting Dan Barnes, COO of N3TWORK, the statement said: “Star Chef 2 is an incredibly engaging and joyful experience, and we are excited to help 99Games scale it into an even more successful game than its predecessor. We can’t wait to see how the title performs with NSP as its partner.”

Star Chef 2 is a cooking and restaurant management game where players cook, bake and grill. Players can hire chefs with exceptional cooking skills and cater to the needs of customers craving fine-dine delicacies from across the globe. The gameplay features live music, celebrity appearances, pool parties and much more to keep its audience engaged outside the kitchen.

Every restaurant can be renovated with a wide range of lavish decors to glitz up the ambience, allowing players complete control of building the restaurant.

It said that the game’s strong community play features help players team-up to collaborate in events and compete with other teams to ultimately secure the coveted title of Star Chef.