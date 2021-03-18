Udupi DC instructs Covid-19 testing for MIT students

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district, G Jagadeesha, has instructed the officials from the health department to conduct Covid testing for nearly 5,000 students in the campus of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Manipal.
This follows the detection of more than 50 Covid-positive cases in the MIT campus in the last two days. Jagadeesha, who is also the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, declared MIT campus as a containment zone on late Wednesday evening.
He said that the Udupi district has been witnessing an increase in the number of positive cases in the past few days. Most of the cases in the district are from MIT campus in Manipal.
Stating that he had conducted a meeting with the MIT authorities and the officials from the district health department, he said a decision was taken to declare the campus as a containment zone following this meeting.
As a result of this, no offline classes should be conducted in the MIT campus. He said students are not allowed to go outside the campus also. The authorities of the health department have been asked to conduct Covid test to nearly 5,000 students in the campus, he said.
All those in the surroundings should take necessary precautions and follow Covid guidelines, he added.
MIT is a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).
MAHE administration has decided to conduct all theory classes in online mode, and defer the laboratory/practical classes/contact classes to a later date. In a note addressed to the students, the Director of MIT had said that pending end-semester examination of the first semester B.Tech will be rescheduled to a later date.
