News

UGC tells educational institutions to set up helplines

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 06, 2020 Published on April 06, 2020

Students need to be counselled and regular interaction needed to address their concerns, it said

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday issued an advisory to colleges and universities to set up helplines to address students’ mental health, psychosocial concerns and well-being.

The UGC suggested regular mentoring of students through interactions on emails, telephone, digital and social media platforms and to appeal to students to remain calm and stress-free.

UGC has also suggested the higher educational institutions to form Covid-19 help groups of students, headed by hostel wardens, senior faculty who can identify friends and classmates in need of help and provide immediate necessary help.

This comes after HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank directed the heads of autonomous institutions to take necessary steps for mental health and well-being of students in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

“The implementation of the suggested measures may be regularly monitored and actions taken in this regard may be submitted on the UGC’s university activity monitoring portal,” said the advisory.

Published on April 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Delhi govt to scale up coronavirus testing: Arvind Kejriwal