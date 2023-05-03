UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India has introduced a new feature wherein Indian residents can verify their email and mobile number linked to their Aadhaar.

The ‘Verify Email/ Mobile’ feature is available on the mAadhaar app as well as UIDAI online portal. Through this new feature, users can confirm that it is their email ID and mobile number linked to their Aadhaar card.

The move comes after there were reports that verification OTP was sent to other mobile numbers in many cases.

- | Photo Credit: mAadhaar app

Residents who are unaware of the contact number they provided during Aadhaar registration can provide the last three digits to verify the number under ‘Verify Aadhaar.’ To update or enter a new mobile number, one can head to the nearest Aadhaar office to do so.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT said that the new feature will prevent any misuse of Aadhaar information, as per reports.