Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) expanded its operations to Andhra Pradesh with the launch of its first branch in Vijayawada.

“We are delighted to announce the commencement of our operations in Andhra Pradesh. Our goal is to provide innovative banking solutions to a diverse range of customers in the region, an integral part of our expansion strategy in the State,’‘ Ittira Davis, MD and CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said in a release.

The bank was committed to fostering financial and digital inclusion by offering relevant and meaningful banking solutions that are sustainable, profitable and growth-oriented, he added.

As a part of this expansion, the bank will also open branches in Rajahmundry and Vishakhapatnam. This move marks the bank’s presence in 26 States and Union Territories, with 700 branches serving over 79 lakh customers nationwide.

Carol Furtado, Chief Business Officer, Ujjivan SFB said, “We believe our comprehensive range of banking products and services, including competitive interest rates on savings and deposits, will help serve the aspirational residents of Andhra Pradesh.’‘

The bank offers a variety of products, including savings and current accounts, and deposits. We also offer NR solutions, insurance, institutional banking, TASC, and forex. We also plan to provide affordable housing loan, MSME loans, vehicle loan and gold loan, the release added.

