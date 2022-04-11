UK economic growth slows amid declines in manufacturing

Britain's economic growth slowed in February amid declines in the production of cars, computers and chemicals. Gross domestic product increased just 0.1 per cent from a month earlier, down from the 0.8 per cent growth reported in January, the Office for National Statistics said Monday.

The output of productive industries, including manufacturing, mining and power generation, dropped 0.6 per cent in the month. Construction fell 0.1 per cent. Those declines largely offset an increase in service industries, driven by an 8.6 per cent jump in accommodation and food services.

Monthly GDP is now 1.5 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, the ONS said. While services output is 2.1 per cent higher than in February 2020. Construction is up 1.1 per cent, while manufacturing and production are 1.9 per cent below pre-pandemic levels. Service industries account for about 80 per cent of the UK's economic output.