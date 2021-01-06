News

UK mutant cases go up to 73 in India

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 06, 2021 Published on January 06, 2021

The number of people is feared to have infected with the UK mutant strain has gone up to 73, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

While 30 cases were detected in the samples sequenced at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, 28 were in two labs in Delhi. Similarly, 11 samples analysed in National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Bengaluru, three in Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad and one in Kolkata-based National Institute of Biomedical genomics also found to carry the UK variant, which is said to be more infectious than the previously circulating strains.

The government has set up a consortium of 10 labs across the country to sequence Covid-19 strains in those who tested positive to Coronavirus after returning from the UK or transiting through the UK.

United Kingdom
Covid-19
coronavirus
