UK regulator MHRA says people under 30 years could be offered alternatives to AZ-Oxford vaccine

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The United Kingdom’s regulatory authority has changed tack a little on the AstraZeneca-OxfordUniversity’s Covid-19 vaccine and said people between 18 and 29 years be offered alternative vaccines.
The decision follows concerns over the rare blood clots seen in young people who were vaccinated, leading to several European countries and Canada, for instance, restricting the use of the vaccine to only those older than 55 or 65 years, depending on the country. In the UK, the other two alternative vaccines that could be offered are from Pfizer and Moderna.
In a briefing on Wednesday, a representative from the joint committee on vaccines and immunisation (JCVI) (that advices the UK Government), said that the recommendation was being given out of äbundant caution”, though there was no advice to stop the use of the vaccine.
The MHRA’s scientific review of UK reports of “extremely rare and unlikely to occur specific blood clots with lowered platelets” concluded that “the evidence of a link with Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca is stronger but more work is still needed,” the MHRA said. Upto March 31, about 20.2 million doses of the said vaccine had been given in the UK meaning the overall risk of these blood clots is approximately 4 people in a million who receive the vaccine, it added.
This could have a ramification in India where the AZ vaccine, produced by Serum Institute of India is one of two being rolled out actively. India too is reviewing its adverse event reports following immunisation.
Till date the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the European Medicines Agency have maintained that the AZ-Oxford vaccines were safe and the benefits outweighed the risks. Both agencies held parallel briefings on the AZ vaccine and its possible links to rare blood clot concerns. on Wednesday.
The EMA’s safety committee (PRAC) concluded that “unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects of Vaxzevria (formerly Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca).” The blood clots were also seen more in women, the representatives said.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...