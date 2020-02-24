News

UK’s top judge witnesses proceedings of Supreme Court

The President of the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court, Lord Robert John Reed, on Monday witnessed proceedings of the Supreme Court.

Justice Reed, who had come to India to take part in the International Judges’ conference 2020, sat besides Chief Justice of India S. A. Bobde in the Supreme Court.

Attorney General K K Venugopal welcomed the head of the judiciary of the UK in the courtroom.

Published on February 24, 2020
