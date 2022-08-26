UltraTech completes 1.3 mtpa expansion in UP

UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla group company, has completed expansion of 1.3 mtpa capacity at Dalla Cement Works in Uttar Pradesh.
Following this, the plant’s production capacity will increase to 1.8 mtpa.
This is part of the first phase of capacity expansion announced in December, 2020, said the company in a statement on Friday.
With this commissioning, the Company’s total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 115.85 mtpa, it added.
Published on
August 26, 2022
