Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025’ at a global conference organised by International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) and hosted by fertiliser cooperative IFFCO in New Delhi on Monday.

For the first time in the 130 years history of the ICA, which is the main body for the global cooperative movement, the ICA General Assembly and Global Cooperative Conference will also be held in India from November 25 to November 30.

Addressing a press conference, Union Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani said that the prime minister will formally launch the ‘United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025’ during the inaugural session of the event on November 25. Modi will also launch a commemorative stamp to mark the International Year of Cooperatives.

Among major foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji Manoa Kamikamica are expected to attend the event. Around 3,000 delegates are likely to attend this event and out of which as many as 1,000 will be from foreign countries, Bhutani said.

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will attend the event on November 25 and will chair the inaugural session of the Global Cooperative Conference.

, However, the secretary did not respond to the question whether Pakistan, a member of ICA, will be allowed to attend. He said: “More than 100 countries are participating. We have received request from many countries for participation. There are approvals and protocols required for some countries, which are handled by the Ministry of External Affairs.”

Out of the total cooperatives present globally, Bhutani said, India has 25 per cent share and the event will give an opportunity to showcase the strength of 8 lakh Indian cooperatives. The success story of dairy and fertiliser cooperatives in India will be shared with global audience, he added.

IFFCO’s MD U S Awasthi said that the event will be carbon neutral and 10,000 peepal tree will be planted across the country. Only vegetarian food will be served with no liquor, he added.

