Unacademy-backed Graphy acquires edtech start-up Spayee for $25 million

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
An Unacademy Group company Graphy has acquired edtech platform Spayee for $25 million.
The acquisition strengthens Graphy’s leadership position in the creator ecosystem, while increasing its reach and enabling it to optimise its product offerings. Post the acquisition, Spayee will continue to operate independently.
Spayee was founded in 2014, by Sandeep Singh, Gourav Kakkar, Aniruddha Singh, and Vijay Singh. The platform allows content creators to produce customised courses in the form of audio and video tutorials, PDF documents, quizzes, assignments, and live classes. Spayee also supports creators to create and build their own website and mobile apps on Android and iOS. Currently over 2,000 creators and businesses have launched their platforms using Spayee.
Unacademy infuses $20 million in its group company Relevel
“The creator economy is booming and at Graphy, we are constantly on the lookout for avenues that will help creators grow and achieve their full potential. We share a common ethos with Spayee, recognising the need for an affordable, secured & scalable medium for content creators to build an online education business. And Spayee has built a winning proposition for creators. We are confident that having them as part of the Unacademy Group will help us explore common synergies and build the world’s largest creator community,” said Sumit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, Graphy.
Unacademy halts operations of Mastree, absorbs most employees for higher pay
Graphy recently launched multiple programs like the Creator Grant and Graphy Select Accelerator program to boost the creator economy and help creators monetise their skills and launch their online school.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...