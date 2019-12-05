Need for increase investments in adult learning and education: UNESCO Report

There is a need for increased investment in adult learning and education from governments, employers and individuals, recommended a report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

In the fourth edition of the report titled, “The Global Report on Adult Learning and Education” mentioned that of the 96 countries that reported participation rates based on actual figures, 25 per cent reported participation in Adult Learning and Education (ALE) between 5 per cent and 10 per cent.

"We urge governments and the international community to join our efforts and take action to ensure that no one – no matter who they are, where they live or what challenges they face – is left behind where the universal right to education is concerned,” said Audrey Azoulay Director General, UNESCO.

It further stated that better data is required particularly for low-income countries and marginalised or vulnerable groups, such as migrants and refugees.

According to the report, in too many cases, marginalised groups do not participate in adult learning and education. The lowest increases in participation reported were for adults with disabilities, older adults and minority groups.

In a range of countries, ALE provision has decreased for vulnerable groups such as adults with disabilities and residents living in remote or rural areas.

Low-income countries reported the largest increase in ALE participation (73 per cent), trailed by lower middle income and upper middle income countries (61 per cent and 62 per cent).

The maximum rise in ALE participation were in sub-Saharan Africa (72 per cent of respondents), followed by the Arab region (67 per cent), Latin America and the Caribbean (60 per cent) and Asia and the Pacific (49 per cent).

North America and Western Europe reported the lowest rise in participation (38 per cent).

While the global report shows that women’s participation in ALE has increased in 59 per cent of the reporting countries since 2015, in some parts of the world, girls and women still do not have sufficient access to education, notably to vocational training, leaving them with few skills and poor chances of finding employment and contributing to the societies they live in, which also represents an economic loss for their countries.