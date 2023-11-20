Unifi Capital has received market regulator SEBI’s in-principle approval to launch mutual fund business.

Established in 2001 as a registered portfolio manager, Unifi currently manages over ₹20,000 crore on behalf of about 10,000 Portfolio Management Services and Alternative Investment Funds clients across 22 States in India.

Currently, there are 45 mutual fund houses managing about ₹46.72 lakh crore in asset as of October-end.

Sarath Reddy, Founder of Unifi Capital said the entry into mutual fund business will enable the company to go deeper and wider, bringing investment products to the full spectrum of investors for the very first time. “We will play to our strengths in deep bottom-up research and deliver a high standard of excellence that puts client experience manifestly front-and-centre. Within the regulatory framework, we have more than enough space to offer differentiated investment strategies that mutual fund investors are yet to be served,” he added.

SEBI’s strong governance and AMFI’s investor education initiatives have supported a remarkable surge in domestic investor participation in mutual funds over the years.

Unifi Capital has a team of 115 with research capability and operational precision. The team helps clients traverse market cycles based on their knowledge of market behaviour.