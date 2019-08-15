Union Bank of India's Chennai regional office conducts MSME customer meet

Union Bank of India, Regional office, Chennai, conducted an MSME customer meet on Wednesday on the occasion of bank’s Centenary Year Celebrations.

The meeting was presided over by their General Manager Lal SinghThe meeting was attended by over 100 existing/perspective customers, says a bank press release.

Singh explained the government initiative in growth of MSME Schemes like PSB59Minutes, Mudra, (PMMY), PMGP Loan, Union Nari Shakti, Stand-up India and Union Start up schemes primarily to the young entrepreneurs. He also emphasised on MSME Support and Outreach Campaign initiated by Government of India.

In line with Government initiatives/encourage for fast growth of MSME Sectors by adopting- New initiation taken by UBI are establishment of Specialized Processing Centre manned with MSME trained and experienced officials for quality & quick processing of proposals within the Turn Around Time..

Reduction in rate of interest by the bank to all MSME Sectors in various schemes was explained to the customers.

E Pulla Rao, Regional Head Chennai, also addressed the session and explained about the bank’s MSME schemes. They also explained about special features of the Area Specific Cluster Schemes (Leather and Auto Ancillary), the release said.