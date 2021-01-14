News

Union Budget to be presented on February 1

It is official, the Union Budget for FY 2021-22 will be presented on February 1.

According to a statement by Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Vth session of 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Friday, the January 29, 2021. “Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, the April 8, 2021,” it said.

The session will address with customary joint sitting with the President addressing both Houses of Parliament on January 29. Both the houses continue to sit till February 15 before recess. “In order to enable the Standing Committees to consider the Demands for Grants of Ministries/Departments and prepare their Reports, the House will adjourn on February 15th to meet again on March 8th,” the statement said.

