Union Cabinet approves Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 26, 2020 Published on February 26, 2020

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill after incorporating recommendations of a Rajya Sabha Select Committee.

“Surrogacy Regulation Bill incorporating recommendations of RS Select Committee has been approved by the Cabinet,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference.

A parliamentary panel had recommended that not only close relatives but any woman who is “willing” should be allowed to act as a surrogate.

The 15 major changes suggested by the 23-member select committee of Rajya Sabha to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, also included deleting the definition of “infertility” as the inability to conceive after five years of unprotected intercourse on the ground that it was too long a period for a couple to wait for a child.

