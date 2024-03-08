The Union Government has allocated an outlay of ₹2281 crore for the widening and strengthening of national highways in Tamil Nadu.

A substantial allocation of ₹1376.10 crore has been approved for the widening of the existing 2-lane paved shoulder from Tiruvallur to the Tamil Nadu/Andhra Pradesh border section of National Highway-716, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari said in a post.

This transformation to a 4-lane configuration with paved shoulders in the Thiruvallur district spans 43.95 km under Package-1. The widening of this road is aimed at establishing a fully access-controlled corridor, integral to a significant route connecting the sacred cities of Tiruthani and Tirupathi

560 accidents

Also, an allocation of ₹905 crore has been approved for enhancing the alignment of the 6.6 km long Thoppur Ghat Section of the National Highway in Dharmapuri & Salem districts.

“This segment, traversing challenging terrain, has been marred by deficiencies such as sharp S-curves with a radius as low as 110m, contributing to accidents. The proposed improvements, including an elevated corridor/viaduct on the left-hand side, aim to mitigate accidents on this National Highway-44 stretch, which is a crucial part of the Bengaluru – Kanyakumari section of the North-South corridor in Tamil Nadu,” Gadkari added.

According to estimates, more than 560 accidents occurred in the Thoppur ghat section in the past 11 years and more than 200 people died.