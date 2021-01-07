Union Health Min to review TN vaccination preparedness

As the country prepares for the Covid-19 vaccine roll out, the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan will visit Tamil Nadu on Friday to review the State’s preparedness and oversee the vaccine dry run exercise at the scheduled sites.

A massive countrywide mock drill for the Covid-19 vaccination is being conducted on Friday in 736 districts across 33 States/UTs.

The Union Minister will visit the sessions site at the Government General Hospital and the Government Omandurar Hospital in Chennai. In the afternoon he will visit the private vaccination centre in Apollo Hospital after a brief visit to the General Medical Store Depot (GMSD) in Periamet. This is one of the four national vaccine storage facilities, the other three are at Mumbai, Kolkata and Karnal.

Thereafter, Vardhan will visit the vaccination Centre at Chengalpattu. He will be visiting the Hindustan Bio-Tech Ltd campus at Chengalpattu after concluding his supervision at these sites, says a press release from PIB.