Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assumes Chair of the WHO’s Executive Board

Ab roller on travel & kids on my back, adding fun to routine: Sankalp Chopra
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, India, on Friday assumed the Chair of the World Health Organization’s Executive Board.
Addressing the 147th WHO Executive Board session that was held virtually, Harsh Vardhan said: “I feel deeply honored to have the trust and faith of all of you. India, and my countrymen, too, feel privileged that this honor has been bestowed upon us. I will work to realize the collective vision of our organization, to build the collective capacity of all our Member nations, and to build a heroic collective leadership.”
WHO is already providing leadership to the entire world in the sphere of public health, engaging with partners for joint actions, shaping the research agenda, and stimulating the dissemination of valuable knowledge. The need is to catalyze further change, he said.
Health is central to enhancing human capabilities. Protecting the health of those without wealth should be the core philosophy of our close alliance at the WHO, Dr Harsh Vardhan said.
“I have known few greater honors than this one! With this personal honor, I also feel a deep sense of personal responsibility. I may not get there, but I can surely try. And, I promise to try my best,“ he added.
Congratulating him, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said in an official statement: “Dr Harsh Vardhan has assumed this post at a very challenging time. I wish him all the best in steering the Executive Board as it addresses this defining pandemic and other public health issues.”
“Dr Harsh Vardhan has a rich experience in public health. He is the pioneer of India’s successful pulse polio program and has been at the forefront in the fight against tobacco and many other issues. The world can now gain from his expertise and experience,” the Regional Director said.
WHO’s Executive Board comprises of 34 members elected for three-year terms. The Chair of the Executive Board is elected by its members on being nominated by the Regional Committees of the six WHO Regions, by rotation.
At the 72nd Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia in September 2019, member states had nominated India to be a member of the WHO Executive Board from the region. India was to replace Sri Lanka whose term expired in May 2020 and also to lead 147th and 148th Sessions of the Executive Board as Chairperson.
The other countries from the WHO South-East Asia Region in the Executive Board are Bangladesh (2019-2022) and Indonesia (2018-2021).
The main functions of the Board are to implement the decisions and policies of the Health Assembly and advise and facilitate its work.
The annual Board meeting is held in January when the members agree upon the agenda for the World Health Assembly and the resolutions to be considered by the health assembly. A second shorter meeting takes place in May, as a follow-up to the health assembly.
Dr Harsh Vardhan, who took over from Dr Hiroki Nakatani of Japan, would chair the 148th session of the Executive Board in January 2021. At the Executive Board meeting in May 2021, he will hand over to the next Chair from another WHO Region. However, he will continue to be a member of the Executive Board until 2023.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
Post Covid, customer engagement will be a blend of face-to-face and virtual contact
An already stretched healthcare system gears up for the various diseases that will be unleashed during the ...
Jottings from a train journey tell a worrisome tale of health and hygiene pitfalls, as the lockdown is set to ...
The extension of moratorium could spell trouble for banks without a one-time restructuring window
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But a few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...