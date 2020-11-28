Union Home Minister Amit Shah says Centre ready for talks with farmers

As farmers continue their protests against the newly passed farm bills, Union Home Affairs Ministry Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Central government is ready to hold talks with them to address their concerns. He urged the farmers and their unions to shift to the designated site of Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari.

Protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana and other parts of the country have collected and have been camping around the Delhi borders. The Central government said that arrangements have been made at the designated site for the protests.

Shah said the Central government will hold talks with the agitating farmers on December 3 and is ready to have deliberations even earlier than this, provided the farmers shift their protests to the designated site.

“If farmers’ unions want to hold discussions before December 3, then I want to assure them that as soon as they shift their protest to the designated site , the government will hold talks with them the very next day to address their concerns,” Shah stated.

The protesting farmers had to earlier face water cannons and teargas shells as police officials tried to curb their entry into the capital city. Eventually, officials urged them to move to the designated site in Burari region of Delhi. However, protestors have refused to move to the designated site, which is in the outer Delhi area and remain camped at the outskirts of Delhi.