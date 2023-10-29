US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal have held wide-ranging discussions, including on the importance of a successful 13th WTO Ministerial Conference and finalising a date for the next bilateral Trade Policy Forum.

They met in Osaka in Japan on Saturday, ahead of the G7 Trade Ministers' Meeting.

Tai and Goyal also discussed the importance of a successful 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, a readout of the meeting issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) revealed.

Held a productive discussion on scaling up the India-US trade & investment ties with the US Trade Representative @AmbassadorTai. 🇮🇳🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6pdvu9XU1d — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 28, 2023

“During their meeting in Osaka, Tai expressed her desire for the US to help advance meaningful progress on key topics during this ministerial meeting, including on reforming the WTO to meet the needs of all people,” it read.

“They also discussed ways to intensify cooperation on bilateral trade issues as well as working together to finalise the date for the next bilateral Trade Policy Forum,” it said.

According to the readout, Tai also shared updates on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework negotiations and the need to deliver meaningful outcomes and deliverables in the coming weeks.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit