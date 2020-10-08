Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan is no more

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday, his son Chirag Paswan tweeted.

Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who was the Lok Janshakti Party patron, had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital here a few days ago.

He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country’s most noted Dalit leaders.

He was the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Chirag Paswan tweeted, “Papa...you are not in this world today but I know no matter where you are, you will always be with me. Miss you papa.”